PHOTOS: Pine Island rescue and recovery efforts after Hurricane Ian

Share Facebook

Tweet

Email

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Due to the damage, the island can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Due to the damage, the island can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Due to the damage, the island can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Alia Kerr, a member of mediccorps.org, which arrived on Pine Island, Fla., with two helicopters, paramedics and volunteers, searches for residents who want to evacuate in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Members of mediccorps.org, which arrived on Pine Island, Fla., with two helicopters, paramedics and volunteers, searches for residents who want to evacuate in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Members of mediccorps.org search a home in Pine Island, Fla., whose resident was known to have stayed behind when Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida but has not been heard from since, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Paramedics and volunteers with mediccorps.org arrived on the island with two helicopters as the only bridge to get there was heavily damaged so access is limited to boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Members of mediccorps.org search a home in Pine Island, Fla., whose resident was known to have stayed behind when Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida but has not been heard from since, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Paramedics and volunteers with mediccorps.org arrived on the island with two helicopters as the only bridge to get there was heavily damaged so access is limited to boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

CORRECTS FIRST NAME TO PAUL, INSTEAD OF TOM - Dogs are strapped onto an external cargo platform of a helicopter as owner Paul Koch is evacuated by helicopter by members of mediccorps.org, who arrived with two helicopters, paramedics and volunteers, help evacuate residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

CORRECTS FIRST NAME TO BRIA, INSTEAD OF MARIA - Members of mediccorps.org help evacuate Bria Acerbo in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The group arrived on the island with two helicopters, paramedics and volunteers, as the only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so the only access is by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

CORRECTS FIRST NAME TO PAUL, INSTEAD OF TOM - Members of mediccorps.org, who arrived with two helicopters, paramedics and volunteers, help evacuate Paul Koch and some of his dogs, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Helen Koch, a dog breeder, blows a kiss to her husband as she is evacuated with some of her 17 dogs on a helicopter for mediccorps.org, who arrived with two helicopters, paramedics and volunteers, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Kathleen Russell, who did not evacuate and survived with her husband as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida, walks outside her home that was heavily damaged by flooding on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Kathleen Russell, who did not evacuate and survived with her husband as Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida, sits inside her home that was heavily damaged by flooding on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

The bridge leading from Fort Myers to Pine Island, Fla., is seen heavily damaged in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Due to the damage, the island can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Helen Koch, a dog breeder, is evacuated with some of her 17 dogs on a helicopter for mediccorps.org, who arrived with two helicopters, paramedics and volunteers, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Members of mediccorps.org search a home in Pine Island, Fla., whose resident was known to have stayed behind when Hurricane Ian bore down on Florida but has not been heard from since, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Paramedics and volunteers with mediccorps.org arrived on the island with two helicopters as the only bridge to get there was heavily damaged so access is limited to boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Members of mediccorps.org, who arrived with two helicopters, paramedics and volunteers, help evacuate residents in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Jean Rose helps her father, Ed Leaffer, evacuate in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Amanda Webster, a resident of Pine Island who evacuated and since returned to retrieve belongings, sits and waits for a boat to take her off the island, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Pine Island, Fla., Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. The only bridge to the island is heavily damaged so it can only be reached by boat or air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) AP

Prev 1 / Ad Next