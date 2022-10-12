Nonprofit 'Patriot Emergency Response Team' providing aid to Lee County communities

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Bayside Estates, a 55 and older manufactured home community in Lee County with canals and direct access to the Gulf of Mexico, was overwhelmed by Hurricane Ian. It's now a community overwhelmed with gratitude for the help it's received from volunteers with Patriot Emergency Response Team — P.E.R.T.

Once complete strangers, neighbors and volunteers with the national nonprofit based in Florida, now know each other by name.

“As a military veteran, I took an oath to defend this country, whether foreign or domestic. And that's one of the things that I've always tried to make sure, that anything I do is for the right reasons," Corey White told ABC Action News.

White, from Tampa, traveled to Lee County with P.E.R.T.

"When the storm hit here, we had to be here," White said.

P.E.R.T. has served thousands of meals so far, finding a home base at Bayside Estates and sending help to wherever it is needed.

Driving past American flags hoisted high above homes whose insides were gutted onto the curb, ABC Action News followed White to the home of Glenn and Melanie Kerr.

It was there volunteers scooped up what remained of the disintegrating floor.

“Just so thankful," Glenn said. "It's really nice to have this help. My wife and I, we started it and we thought we could blow through it in the five days but — no. We were done, we were getting to a standstill and these guys came along and they just haven't quit."

Melanie said she felt overwhelmed.

“I can’t believe the kindness of strangers, you know?" she told ABC Action News.

Melanie said White and his team haven't just helped others in their lives — they've saved them.

“He saved our neighbor across the street," Melanie said, recalling a phone call she and her husband had with him as Hurricane Ian hit. "He said Glenn, we're up to four feet and we're in our house and we're sitting on our dressers and the water's just coming up."

White said people need to know they matter.

“They just need that one person to just listen or to give them a hug," White said. “We had to make a difference right here because this is our home."

Glenn said they will rebuild their home.

“This park has great people. We love it," Glenn said. “We’re staying."

White said P.E.R.T. will continue to have volunteers at Bayside Estates as long as they're needed.