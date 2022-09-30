Metropolitan Ministries volunteers, One Blood donors needed to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — Following Hurricane Ian many are asking how they can, as the storm devasted southwest Florida. ABC Action News found some organizations based right here in the Tampa Bay area that need help getting everything from hot meals, water and even blood to Ian’s ground zero.

World Central Kitchen, which is known for feeding the hurting and the hungry around the globe, was cooking quick and setting up a command center at Metropolitan Ministries kitchen before the storm struck.

“This is like a Paella that they make. These chefs, from World Central Kitchen, a lot of them came from Puerto Rico,” explained Tim Marks from Metropolitan Ministries.

The goal is to ship 15,000 hot meals to South Florida a day. World Central Kitchen volunteer Wade Nicolas traveled from Dallas to cook for Ian’s victims.

“This is chicken and rice it is like a Paella. A lot of cumin in it; really delicious,” said Wade.

Next door, Metropolitan Ministries local volunteers were making and bagging sandwich meals for those who remain without power. Met Ministries CEO Tim Marks said the nonprofit needs more helping hands for the ongoing effort that has no end date.

“When people go back to work we are going to lose a lot of our volunteers so you can sign up to volunteer,” explained Tim. “If those left-over hurricane kits are not going to be used you can donate your food and water to us and we will get that to the families who need it the most.

At One Blood donors are urgently needed to replenish the state's blood supply following the storm. Genesis Lugo said she felt helpless watching the devastation unfold until hearing about the need for something she could easily give.

“Just go do it; you’re doing a good thing. You feel good afterward,” explained Lugo

Metropolitan Ministries said the real need for volunteers will come next week when everyone in Tampa Bay returns to their normal routine. You can learn more about volunteer opportunities here. You can also sign up to donate blood at One Blood here.