Memorial wall in Ft Myers dedicated to victims of Hurricane Ian

FT. MYERS, Fla. — Empty spaces and holes in the fence mirrored the holes in the heart of Lee County after Hurricane Ian. The memorial wall at Centennial Park in downtown Ft. Myers has been a place for people to add flowers and pictures in memory of the ones they've lost.

“This is the worst one I’ve ever been through," Lori Borg said.

Lori has lived in Ft. Myers for 14 years and rode out the storm with her sister, Doreen.

“We don’t get storms like this,” Doreen said.

They are among the ones who made it.

“All material things can be replaced but lives cannot be replaced,” Lori said.

The memorial wall served as a reminder of those lives that were lost.

“They made a mark! And it has to be remembered,” Doreen said.

Doreen has made a point to learn everything she can about each person who lost their life and the lives they touched while they were here.

“it’s so sad," she said. "Oh, these are new flowers today for Martha. I don’t know this woman, I couldn’t pick her out of a crowd, but I can now.”

In Florida, at least 102 people have died due to Hurricane Ian, including 56 people here in Lee County.

“There was so much loss of life and the destruction, so I felt that help might be needed,” said Roberto Marquez.

Marquez came to Ft. Myers from Dallas. He is making crosses here to add to the memorial wall.

“Building the crosses, so far I have 23 the names that I’ve picked from the wall,” Marquez said. “The other day I was writing the name of somebody and I look back and when I finished somebody was crying, so every person that I see from the pictures, it’s like a reminder how short life is.”

The wall, now full of color, marks a bright spot among the gray gloom of devastation.

“We have to bring joy back into their lives and show that they have support,” Doreen said.

As the death toll continues to climb, more names will be added to this wall. But as more names are added, there are also more notes, more flowers, and more reminders that these individuals will not be forgotten.

"We WILL rebuild and we WILL make it through this,” Lori affirmed.