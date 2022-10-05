Lightning Foundation hosting drive, auction to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning Foundation is hosting a supply drive and auction to raise funds and supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Supply Drive

Join the Lightning on Ford Thunder Alley for a supply drive to support United Way of Florida.

Items will be collected in PODS containers during the following days & times:

Wednesday, 10/5

12 - 4 p.m.



Thursday, 10/6

11 a.m. - 2 p.m. 5 - 7 p.m.



Friday, 10/7

12 - 4 p.m.



Saturday, 10/8

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.



Priority Collection Items

Non-Perishable Food Items

Water

Baby Formula & Bottles

Baby Diapers

Baby Wipes

Hygiene Items

Garbage Bags

Feminine Hygiene Products Additional Items

Batteries

Tarps

Gas Cans

Generators

Disinfectant Wipes

Basic Medical Supplies

Cell Phone Chargers

Paper Products

Plates

Cups

Towels

Toilet Paper

Tissue Utensils

Gloves

Brooms and Mops

Rakes

Shovels

Leaf Blowers

Garbage Cans and Bags

Buckets

Flashlights

Hydration Packets

Masks

Goggles

Baby Food (Juice Boxes, Jarred Food)

Florida Strong Auction

Starting Saturday, October 8, and running through the second intermission of the regular season home opener on October 18, bid on a variety of items, including team-worn gear, signed items, and special experiences, with all proceeds benefitting Hurricane Ian relief efforts via the Lightning Foundation.

Items available for bid include:



Game-Worn Team-Signed Helmets

Game-Worn Jerseys

Dinner for two (2) with Rob Gronkowski at Rocca

Private acoustic set with LOCASH

Click here to place your bid!

50/50 Raffle

All proceeds from the Lightning Foundation 50/50 raffle during the 10/8 & 10/18 games will benefit Hurricane Ian Relief efforts via the Lightning Foundation.

Click here to purchase your 50/50 tickets.