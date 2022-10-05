Watch Now
Lightning Foundation hosting drive, auction to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

Greg Dee
Posted at 7:22 AM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 07:22:19-04

TAMPA, Fla.  — The Lightning Foundation is hosting a supply drive and auction to raise funds and supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Ian.

Supply Drive

Join the Lightning on Ford Thunder Alley for a supply drive to support United Way of Florida.

Items will be collected in PODS containers during the following days & times:

  • Wednesday, 10/5
    • 12 - 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, 10/6
    • 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
    • 5 - 7 p.m.
  • Friday, 10/7
    • 12 - 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, 10/8
    • 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Priority Collection Items
  • Non-Perishable Food Items
  • Water
  • Baby Formula & Bottles
  • Baby Diapers
  • Baby Wipes
  • Hygiene Items
  • Garbage Bags
  • Feminine Hygiene Products
Additional Items
  • Batteries
  • Tarps
  • Gas Cans
  • Generators
  • Disinfectant Wipes
  • Basic Medical Supplies
  • Cell Phone Chargers
  • Paper Products 
  • Plates
  • Cups
  • Towels
  • Toilet Paper
  • Tissue
  • Utensils
  • Gloves
  • Brooms and Mops
  • Rakes
  • Shovels
  • Leaf Blowers
  • Garbage Cans and Bags
  • Buckets
  • Flashlights
  • Hydration Packets
  • Masks
  • Goggles
  • Baby Food (Juice Boxes, Jarred Food)

Florida Strong Auction

Starting Saturday, October 8, and running through the second intermission of the regular season home opener on October 18, bid on a variety of items, including team-worn gear, signed items, and special experiences, with all proceeds benefitting Hurricane Ian relief efforts via the Lightning Foundation.

Items available for bid include:

  • Game-Worn Team-Signed Helmets
  • Game-Worn Jerseys
  • Dinner for two (2) with Rob Gronkowski at Rocca
  • Private acoustic set with LOCASH

Click here to place your bid!

50/50 Raffle

All proceeds from the Lightning Foundation 50/50 raffle during the 10/8 & 10/18 games will benefit Hurricane Ian Relief efforts via the Lightning Foundation.

Click here to purchase your 50/50 tickets.

