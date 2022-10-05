Lightning Foundation hosting drive, auction to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — The Lightning Foundation is hosting a supply drive and auction to raise funds and supplies for those impacted by Hurricane Ian.
Supply Drive
Join the Lightning on Ford Thunder Alley for a supply drive to support United Way of Florida.
Items will be collected in PODS containers during the following days & times:
- Wednesday, 10/5
- 12 - 4 p.m.
- Thursday, 10/6
- 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- 5 - 7 p.m.
- Friday, 10/7
- 12 - 4 p.m.
- Saturday, 10/8
- 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.
|Priority Collection Items
|Additional Items
Florida Strong Auction
Starting Saturday, October 8, and running through the second intermission of the regular season home opener on October 18, bid on a variety of items, including team-worn gear, signed items, and special experiences, with all proceeds benefitting Hurricane Ian relief efforts via the Lightning Foundation.
Items available for bid include:
- Game-Worn Team-Signed Helmets
- Game-Worn Jerseys
- Dinner for two (2) with Rob Gronkowski at Rocca
- Private acoustic set with LOCASH
Click here to place your bid!
50/50 Raffle
All proceeds from the Lightning Foundation 50/50 raffle during the 10/8 & 10/18 games will benefit Hurricane Ian Relief efforts via the Lightning Foundation.
Click here to purchase your 50/50 tickets.