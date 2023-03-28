Kiwanis Club of North Port still helping the community following Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. — Last year, Hurricane Ian destroyed a building the Kiwanis Club of North Port used to keep supplies that they give to the community.

But thanks to our ABC Action News Gives campaign funded by our viewers and the Scripps Howard Fund, we were able to gift them a $10,000 donation to cover those expenses.

ABC Action News checked back in with the president of the club, Elaine Allen-Emerich, to see how the organization is doing now. She said the club was overwhelmed by the donation, and it helped high school students and victims of the hurricane that live in the area.

"So what we've been doing is having emergency pop-ups near the site of the children's closet that was damaged on Saturdays. We put out supplies, and people are able to go through the bins and get what they need,” explained Allen-Emerich.

Allen-Emerich told ABC Action News the Kiwanis Club of North Port is spearheading several other projects.

The group just finished the Gowns for Girls giveaway, where over 1,300 dresses were given to high school girls in North Port.

Then on May 6, there is a Women’s Health Expo at the Morgan Center, where women can get free mammograms.