Ian expected to trigger billions in insurance claims

TAMPA, Fla. — Toppled trees, flooded cars and homes torn from their foundations all part of the insurance claims process. Anyone dealing with property damage should take the following steps.

Prevent further damage if you can do so safely

Contact your insurance company and wait for an adjuster

Hire a licensed contractor after property examination and claim determination is made

Only do only what’s necessary to prevent further damage, such as covering broken windows. You don’t want to sign a contract for an entire roof only to find out your roof can be repaired and that your insurer won’t pay for a full replacement.

Tampa Bay is dealing with quite a bit of tree damage. Homes are covered by your property policy if the tree falls on your house, but if a tree falls on your vehicle, you need to file with your auto owner’s insurance.

If you have a minor claim, be prepared to wait. The state is setting up insurance villages in the hardest hit areas to give priority to those who suffered the largest losses.

The damage from rain that comes in through a broken window or the roof is covered by your property insurance. But most of the water damage caused by Hurricane Ian will be a result of water rising from the ground, a flood event.

Flood claims aren't covered by your property insurance. And as only about 20% of Florida homeowners carry flood insurance, many families are vulnerable to financial devastation.