How those displaced by Hurricane Ian can get their mail, packages

The U.S. Postal Service wants to make sure those displaced by Hurricane Ian know how they can get their mail and packages.

Hold Mail & Change of Address (COA):

The Hold Mail service is designed for customers who plan on occupying their homes within 30 days. If you request Hold Mail, your mail and packages will be safely held at your local post office for up to 30 days.

You can pick up accumulated mail at the post office (I.D. required for pick up) or you can request mail be delivered to your residence on a date they choose (no longer than 30 days). For more information, go here: https://holdmail.usps.com.

If you don't plan on occupying your home within 30 days, you can submit a temporary for permanent Change of Address (COA).

A temporary change of address is designed for customers who plan on returning to their residence within six months. If you are NOT planning to return to your current address, please submit a permanent COA request. A COA may be filed here.

Contacting USPS

Customers in areas affected by Hurricane Ian with questions about their mail or package delivery service, or any other matter involving postal operations, can reach USPS through the Customer Care Centers at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777). The hours of operation for the Care Centers are Monday – Friday 8 AM – 8:30 PM ET, and Saturday, 8 AM – 6 PM ET.

The latest information on the status of postal services in the impacted areas can be found here.\