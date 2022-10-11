Gov. DeSantis announces temporary repairs to Sanibel Causeway

FT. MYERS, Fla. — Temporary repairs to the Sanibel Causeway will allow power restoration equipment, supplies and crews to access Sanibel Island to continue restoration efforts after Hurricane Ian, according to Governor Ron DeSantis.

Over 200 bucket trucks and 150 line and pickup trucks will be able allowed to cross the bridge thanks to the temporary repairs. The trucks will tow 50 trailers and two tractor-trailers and bring additional first responders to the island.

After the crews make their way across, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) will continue their repairs on the bridge in order to allow residents access to the island.

The island has only been accessible by boat after the bridge was destroyed by the hurricane. Access via the causeway is expected to be restored by the end of this month.

DeSantis stated that efforts to restore power to Pine Island have also begun. FDOT established a temporary bridge to allow power restoration crews such as Duke Energy and Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) to start repairs, including laying new lines and replacing power poles.

Power is expected to return to one-third of Pine Island and the Matlacha area by next week.