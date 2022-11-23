Florida Bar Assoc. warns of lawyers soliciting hurricane victims

FORT MYERS, Fla. — In the wake of Hurricanes Ian and Nicole, the Florida Bar Association is asking people to report anyone with evidence of professional misconduct or unlawful solicitation by lawyers.

We found that the bar launched an investigation into at least one attorney since Ian. According to a Petition for Emergency Suspension filed in the Florida Supreme Court, investigators determined that the attorney set up a mobile claims center for Hurricane Ian victims in a parking lot and people were mistaking it for FEMA's disaster center.

In past reporting, we’ve detailed how several Florida insurance companies have gone bankrupt or pulled out of the state in recent years, and homeowners' premiums have doubled or tripled as these companies claim excessive underwriting losses due to lawsuits.

We reached out to FEMA to ask how residents can verify a disaster recovery center is, in fact, run by the federal agency.

A spokesperson advised:



There is always signage with the official FEMA seal

All FEMA employees will have a FEMA ID

Locations are listed on FEMA.gov

There will be resources for those with disabilities, such as accessible parking, ramps, and restrooms

If you have any concerns regarding lawyers soliciting hurricane victims, you can call the Florida Bar disciplinary hotline at 833-979-8225.

The attorney's lawyer has also filed a Motion to Dismiss the petition.