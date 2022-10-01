Clearwater Coast Guard rescues over 200 residents in first two days after Hurricane Ian hits Florida

SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard District 7 out of Clearwater has been flying search and rescue missions in Southwest Florida since Hurricane Ian made landfall, so far rescuing more than 200 people and 50 animals.

“A good job on the people below who did need help and who thought out of the box and signaled ton us, whether that was a flashlight or writing help in the sand or just being outside waving around, that's what we're out there for,” said Savannah Brewer, a flight mechanic flying missions with District 7.

There is no timeline on when the Sanibel Causeway Bridge will be restored to provide a means for ground transportation on and off the islands.

The Coast Guard continues to fly crews day and night looking for those stuck on the barrier islands who want to leave.