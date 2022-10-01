Watch Now
WeatherHurricane Ian

Actions

Clearwater Coast Guard rescues over 200 residents in first two days after Hurricane Ian hits Florida

The Coast Guard is flying search and rescue missions in Southwest Florida day and night looking for those who need help.
Stassy Olmos in Clearwater with Coast Guard rescue crews.
clearwater coast guard rescue.png
Posted at 10:18 PM, Sep 30, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-30 22:21:29-04

SANIBEL, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard District 7 out of Clearwater has been flying search and rescue missions in Southwest Florida since Hurricane Ian made landfall, so far rescuing more than 200 people and 50 animals.

“A good job on the people below who did need help and who thought out of the box and signaled ton us, whether that was a flashlight or writing help in the sand or just being outside waving around, that's what we're out there for,” said Savannah Brewer, a flight mechanic flying missions with District 7.

There is no timeline on when the Sanibel Causeway Bridge will be restored to provide a means for ground transportation on and off the islands.

The Coast Guard continues to fly crews day and night looking for those stuck on the barrier islands who want to leave.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo