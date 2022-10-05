Cape Coral restaurants provide hot BBQ for Hurricane Ian victims still without power

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — While flooding has receded in many areas of Southwest Florida, there are still so many neighborhoods without power.

In Cape Coral, donations of water, bread and peanut butter are showing up, but it’s the hot meals with good protein that people are lining up for.

WFTS

One restaurant, Torched Bar and Grill, has been running its smoker and grill since Hurricane Ian hit, serving meals to the community.

“A lot of the TV right now is focused on Fort Myers and the beaches and Sanibel, but there's also communities and that need to help,” Torched owner Jeremiah Kuslock said, “So we can do our part in all of this to just bring our community back together, and we're bringing food out to the islands as well.”

And they won’t take your money unless you’d like to donate to tomorrow’s meals.

WFTS

They are also accepting meat donations from local businesses and nonprofits such as Koala Installation, Operation BBQ, Finns and others.

Kuslock said they plan to keep the grill running for a month until everyone has power and a place to make a hot meal.