Cape Coral residents grow frustrated with lack of power, clean water

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — People in several Cape Coral neighborhoods are becoming very frustrated.

Many of them evacuated for Hurricane Ian. Now that they’re back, they've been ripping up flooded floors and removing debris from their homes.

Water isn’t clean, and some haven’t seen a single power crew.

Pam Spenner, a Cape Coral resident, said she doesn't know what Lee County Electric Cooperative (LCEC) is doing.

"We haven’t seen any power trucks in our area, and because of where we are, I mean, we have a pole that is at a 45-degree angle," she said. "They’re all down, and some of them are broken in half, just broke like a toothpick."

Residents said they are specifically frustrated with LCEC. They had not contracted any help, but after Governor Ron DeSantis asked them to accept help, the company announced this morning they are now bringing in resources and linemen from Florida Electric Cooperative.

In Punta Gorda, you can see power crews everywhere trying to put poles back up. But with so many down, it looks like weeks of work, and they haven't reached the Cape Coral streets yet.

"Just a lot of construction workers, or landscapers," Dennis Cieslinski said. "I haven’t seen any power trucks yet."

Many big stores are open, and some gas stations have gas, so residents said they’re grateful for that.

But some who live on Fort Meyers Beach said that if they left, they wouldn't be able to go back, and those that are stuck there feel cut off from help.

"The problem is, there’s still people that live there," Fort Meyers Beach resident Denise Brewster said. "They’re not letting any water, trucks. No food. It's almost like they’re trying to starve them off the island. I don’t want to get crazy here.

Brewster said that she still doesn't have internet or phone service, which makes it impossible to get information.

FEMA stated that they are looking into these concerns after ABC Action News reached out.

A spokesperson for the Governor's office said they’re having a hard time reaching people since there is no power and therefore limited communication.

"Not being able to access food and water constitutes an emergency, and that person should call 911," the spokesperson said. "Those that are still sheltering in place and/or need evacuation should fill out a form on missing.fl.gov. We are working with FEMA for activation of Operation Blue Roof, which allows the Army Corps of Engineers to install temporary roofs on some homes."

There are three large shelters people can stay, and they also have eight points of distribution for food, water, and tarps.

The Governor also said yesterday he is bringing in satellite stations to help people get cell service.