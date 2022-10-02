Business Recovery Center set to open in Tampa to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian

TAMPA, Fla. — The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) revealed that it will open a Business Recovery Center (BRC) to assist those affected by Hurricane Ian.

Based in Tampa, the BRC will help impacted Florida businesses submit disaster loan applications. The center, the first of many to come in other affected counties, is set to open Monday, Oct. 3, at 9 a.m.

Counties eligible to apply for both Physical and Economic Injury Disaster loans from SBA include DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pinellas, Polk and Sarasota.

"Our Business Recovery Centers are one of the most powerful resources at SBA’s disposal to support business owners in the midst of a disaster,” Office of Disaster Assistance Associate Administrator Francisco Sanchez, Jr. said. “Business owners can meet in person with our specialists to apply for SBA disaster loans and get information the full breadth of our programs designed to help them navigate their recovery.”

The SBA is located in the Chloe Coney Urban Enterprise Center at 1907 East Hillsborough Avenue. For more information, head to their website.