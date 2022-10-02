Backyards under water as Hurricane Ian causes Peace River to rise

BARTOW, Fla. — People who live near the Peace River in Polk County are still waiting for flood waters to recede.

The Hernandez’s backyard was supposed to be a place of refuge and relaxation.

“It was beautiful out here at night. When we lit it up, it was gorgeous. I thank God my husband moved part of the furniture inside or we would have nothing left,” said Kelly Hernandez.

Kelly Hernandez and her retired husband spent thousands and thousands of dollars making their backyard their sanctuary.

“All the hard work I put into this home. It's a shame. It's a shame. Like I was saying, this was our little oasis. My husband just retired. All that hard work gone to nothing,” Hernandez said.

The oasis is now underwater. Hurricane Ian caused the Peace River to creep its way into their yard.

“When I seen this, I had tears in my eyes. A lot of hard work done for nothing. To be just swept away like that,” Hernandez said.

Various plants, a beautifully decorated fence and a gazebo that was a gift were all submerged.

“About a year old, this gazebo that was brought for me for Mother's Day last year, and look at it. It’s sitting in water now,” she said.

While it isn’t clear when this water will recede, she’s counting her blessings where she can.

“We’re alive, we survived it. We’ve got no structural damage, thank God for that,” Hernandez said.