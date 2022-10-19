Alumni groups team up to help hurricane victims

TAMPA, Fla. — It’s not often that you’ll see Gator fans, Seminole fans, and even Sooner fans join together for the same cause, but that’s what’s taking place in Tampa Bay as various alumni groups are joining forces to help gather supplies for victims of Hurricane Ian.

“It was 15 different alumni groups in Tampa Bay coming together, setting our rivalries aside, in order to help our neighboring Floridians who are going through the most awful time,” the Pinellas County Gator Club president Sarah Stephens said.

Since Hurricane Ian, Stephens helped organize supply drives at more than 20 different alumni football watch parties throughout Tampa Bay.

“Life is bigger than football, and I think filling a 26-foot-long moving truck proved just that,” Stephens said.

The alumni groups teamed up with 2 College Brothers Moving and Storage to deliver the supplies down south.

“The most incredible energy we heard, and it was such a great reach out. What more could you ask for than being asked for an opportunity to help people?” 2 College Brothers employee Brett Ernenwein said.

Not only did they drop off the goods, they actually helped fix and tarp roofs that had been damaged.

“They need help, and anyone who comes and is willing to help them, they’re so grateful for that,” Stephens said.