ABC Action News Gives: Hardee Help Center receives $10K donation for community needs

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — In a brand new initiative launched by ABC Action News, we are giving out much-needed financial relief to local non-profits with the mission of taking care of our community.

Through the generosity of our viewers and the Scripps Howard Fund, ABC Action News gave out donations to a handful of non-profits during our launch today.

One local non-profit, Hardee Help Center, stood out in hard-hit Hardee County.

Before and after Hurricane Ian hit, they had a run of bad luck.

"It wasn't broken due to the storm. It was broken right before the storm," Jill Vaillancourt, Executive Director of the non-profit, said.

When they needed it the most, their cargo van went down. So, workers fill the gap by making multiple runs in their vehicles before and after the storm. So, it's parked out there, but it's vital, like when we're delivering hot meals, we could, you know, we're now using vehicles, staff vehicles, employee vehicles. Mobile outreach is all done with that van.

"The staff never complains; we're here for Hardee County residents with a short-term hardship or crisis," Vaillancourt said.

The non-profit offers financial assistance for rent, and utilities, has a food pantry, and an outdoor shower and washing machines to assist the homeless.

The Peace River could be seen from their building during the storm, but flood waters never made it to them. But pounding winds and heavy rains poured in through the windows flooding parts of their office.

And, when they needed it the most, another stroke of bad luck. Their brand new Generac generator installed for situations like this stopped working.

"So, we installed the Generac last year to prevent that, but it did not work correctly. And so we had a broken part. And so we were down," Vaillancourt said. "We spent Friday, Saturday, and Monday cooking what was not thawed and feeding the public."

The non-profit still lost about $2,000 worth of meat.

And the cost to fix their van is even higher.

"I had a technician come out yesterday. He told me yesterday he thinks we have a water problem there, and there's an engine problem, and there was a dead battery, so I haven't seen him back yet to get an actual cost on that," Vaillancourt said. "When it went in a few months ago, they told us it could be $16,000 to fix one thing because they said the engine is rusted and the part could break, and if they break the part, it will replace that whole mechanism."

"All you're bad luck," Paluska said.

"But this is how things happen for us. And the staff, they just keep going, so what are you gonna do? You know, we could cry, or we could just keep going. I mean, sometimes we hide underneath our desks and cry, but we get up and keep going," Vaillancourt said.

Then we saw tears of joy.

"This is a gift of $10,000; our viewers have been amazing," ABC Action News reporter Michael Paluska said as he presented the team with the donation.

"WOW!" Vaillancourt said through tears.

"And you guys are so worth it," Paluska responded.

"We're so grateful. Thank you so very much, this team works so hard, and there's a little recognition for them; sorry, you better cut that out. Don't you post that. They are so dedicated they were here yesterday just cleaning to make it look halfway presentable. And we're so grateful for all the support," Vaillancourt said. "We will keep going once the hurricane stuff is gone, and thank you for your viewer's support. Thank you guys, thank you, thank you so much."