6 months later: Northport woman who hid in her closet during Hurricane Ian rebuilds home

NORTHPORT, Fla. — Hurricane Ian destroyed so much and claimed countless lives. In the days following the storm, ABC Action News traveled to Northport to see the damage firsthand. While there, we met Stacey Smith, who survived the storm by hiding in her closet inside her mobile home.

Six months later, we returned to Northport’s Holiday Mobile Home Park to check in with Smith. Her mobile home suffered extensive damage—the roof was completely gone.

“I was horrified. I was horrified. My trailer was shaken back and forth. I mean, I just didn't know what to do," Smith said back in October. "I thought a tornado blew off with the way the trailer was shaking."

Still in shock, Smith told us that she didn't even want to live anymore after losing her partner just before Hurricane Ian hit. But Smith took it one day at a time, and now she has her sparkle back.

“I'm doing the best I can,” said Smith. "That's all you can do."

Smith turned her focus on rebuilding, especially her roof. However, prices have been high, with the average quote being around $30,000.

So, she shopped around, waited, and finally, two weeks ago, got a new roof for just $8,500. Smith also kept working to repair everything else—a power outage caused water damage, which led to mold.

“I asked them to remove the walls and the ceiling because they were damaged,” she said.

Smith also restarted her business of cleaning homes and exercising again. She told ABC Action News that she is refusing to look back and is just going forward.

“I'll just hunker down the hurricanes like I've done all my life,” said Smith. "Even if it's a Cat 5, a Cat. 6. Keep on rolling, baby. I'm going to be right here."