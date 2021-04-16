Heavy rain expected in Tampa Bay area next week

TAMPA, Fla. — Enjoy the weather over the weekend while you can because the start of next week will be rainy.

ABC Action News Chief Meteorologist Denis Phillip went in-depth on the inclement weather on his show, "Denis Phillip's Live" on Thursday night.

"It's a Monday through Wednesday event," Phillips said.

Phillips said the weather won't be a heavy as the area saw last weekend, April 10 and 11, and won't have the same severe weather threat.

"Will not be as heavy and the severe threat will not be nearly as high as lask weekend."

NWS confirmed that two tornadoes touched down last weekend, one in Bradenton and one in Winter Haven.

