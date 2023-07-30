Heat advisory issued for Tampa Bay area Sunday, index up to 110°F at times

A heat advisory is in place for the Tampa Bay area on Sunday and will be in effect until 7 p.m.

The following counties will be affected:



Citrus

DeSoto

Hardee

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Manatee

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

High temperatures are forecast to be in the 90s, however, the heat index is expected to be up to 110°F at times.

The heat index measures how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.

HEAT ADVISORY | The NWS has issued a Heat Advisory today with forecast heat indices up to 110°. Be safe while you enjoy your Sunday, but especially if you have to work in this heat! pic.twitter.com/tid0GNooSn — Jason Adams (@JasonAdamsWFTS) July 30, 2023

According to the National Weather Service, when the heat index is between 103-110°F, heat cramps or heat exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

The NWS said heat index values forecasted and measured are actually for shady spots, and in direct sunlight, the heat index value can increase by up to 15°F.

The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:

