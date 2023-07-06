Heat advisory issued for parts of Tampa Bay for 3rd consecutive day

After record-breaking heat for the 4th of July on Tuesday and a second heat advisory for the entire area on Wednesday, part of the area is again under a heat advisory Thursday.

Thursday's heat advisory doesn't cover the entire Tampa Bay area, and there's some relief in sight with a round of afternoon and evening showers, and storms forecast.

The advisory is in place from 11 - 7 p.m. for the following counties.



DeSoto

Hardee

Hillsborough

Manatee

Pinellas

Sarasota

Temperatures will reach the low to mid-90s, but the index is expected to be up to 107°F at times.

The heat index is a measure of how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.

The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat:

