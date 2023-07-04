Watch Now
Tampa breaks 4th of July temperature record as heat advisory continues

Posted at 5:57 PM, Jul 04, 2023
TAMPA, Fla. — As a heat advisory continues for parts of the Tampa Bay area during the 4th of July, Tampa has been confirmed to break its temperature record on the holiday.

ABC Action News meteorologist Greg Dee said the temperature of 97 at around 3:30 p.m. beats the previous record of 96.

Three other cities in the Tampa Bay area tied their record 4th of July highs.

The heat advisory is in place until 7 p.m. for the following counties.

  • Citrus
  • DeSoto
  • Hardee
  • Hernando
  • Highlands
  • Hillsborough
  • Manatee
  • Pasco
  • Pinellas
  • Polk
  • Sarasota
