Tampa breaks 4th of July temperature record as heat advisory continues

TAMPA, Fla. — As a heat advisory continues for parts of the Tampa Bay area during the 4th of July, Tampa has been confirmed to break its temperature record on the holiday.

ABC Action News meteorologist Greg Dee said the temperature of 97 at around 3:30 p.m. beats the previous record of 96.

NEW | It's official. This is now the hottest 4th of July on record in Tampa. Current temperature of 97 beats previous record of 96. We'll get the official high later. Notice the humidity though, it's rather low leading to a heat index of "only" 103. #flwx @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/MFP8VlPYc7 — Greg Dee (@GregDeeWeather) July 4, 2023

Three other cities in the Tampa Bay area tied their record 4th of July highs.

It's official. NWS confirms Tampa had it's hottest 4th of July on record with a high of 97. Three other cities tied their record highs: Brooksville hit 99, Ruskin hit 98 and it was 97 degrees in Winter Haven. How did you stay cool today? #flwx pic.twitter.com/s7l6nHPgMe — Greg Dee (@GregDeeWeather) July 4, 2023

The heat advisory is in place until 7 p.m. for the following counties.

