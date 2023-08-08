Heat advisory issued for 2nd day in a row, feels-like temps up to 112°F

A heat advisory is in place Tuesday across the Tampa Bay area as the heat index is forecast to be up to 112°F at times.

The heat index measures how hot it really feels when relative humidity is factored in with the actual temperature.

Tuesday's advisory is the second in a row after we saw some of the highest heat indices this summer on Monday.

According to the National Weather Service, when the heat index is between 103-110°F, heat cramps or heat exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is possible with prolonged exposure and/or physical activity.

The advisory is in place from 12 - 7 p.m. for the following counties:



Citrus

DeSoto

Hardee

Hernando

Highlands

Hillsborough

Manatee

Pasco

Pinellas

Polk

Sarasota

The NWS said heat index values forecast and measured are actually for shady spots, and in direct sunlight, the heat index value can increase by up to 15°F.

The Florida Department of Health provides these general tips for staying safe in the heat: