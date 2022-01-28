Watch
Freeze watch, wind chill advisory issued for parts of Tampa Bay this weekend

WFTS
Posted at 9:10 AM, Jan 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-28 09:14:29-05

TAMPA, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay area gears up to celebrate Gasparilla in freezing temperatures this weekend, the National Weather Service issued some cold weather watches and advisories.

Arctic air will move into Florida on Saturday morning, before sunrise, but the real chill will be on Sunday. Temperatures Sunday morning will be in the 30s and even 20s in some places.

Freeze watch

A freeze watch is in place from 1-9 a.m. on Sunday morning for the following counties:

Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Hernando, Highlands, Hillsborough, Manatee, Pasco, Polk and Sarasota.

A freeze watch means there is the potential for widespread freezing temperatures within the next 24 to 48 hours. Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

From late Saturday night through Sunday morning sub-freezing temperatures as low as 28 are possible. Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Wind chill advisory

A wind chill advisory is in place from 4-10 a.m. on Saturday for the following counties:

Citrus, DeSoto, Hardee, Highlands, Hillsborough, Pasco and Polk.

A wind chill advisory means that cold air and the wind will combine to create low wind chills. Wind chills as low as 25 degrees are expected in some areas.

Hypothermia can occur if precautions are not taken. Make sure you layer your clothing, wear a hat and gloves.

