Cold shelters open across Tampa Bay

WFTS
Cold weather shelter opens at 4 p.m.
Posted at 3:11 PM, Jan 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-27 15:11:40-05

TAMPA BAY, Fla — Several cold shelters have been opened ahead of the low temps expected across Tampa Bay this weekend.

PINELLAS COUNTY:

County officials say shelters in Pinellas County will be open on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, The shelters will be open between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"Shelter guests are accepted from when the shelters open each night until the shelter is full. All sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many sites also serve a meal. Shelters are activated when the National Weather Service expects the “feels like” temperature to hit 40 or below across the county between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Guests will be advised if the shelter will be open on additional nights as conditions warrant."

The following cold weather shelters are available to adult men and women:

Tarpon Springs

  • Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs
    • Address: 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689
    • Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Clearwater

  • The Refuge Outreach Church
    • Address: 606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755
    • Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
  • First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
    • Address: 411 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL 33756
    • Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Pinellas Park

  • Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park
    • Address: 7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781
    • Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
    • Please Note: Transportation will be provided from St. Pete First United Methodist Church (212 3rd St. N, St. Petersburg) and St. Vincent de Paul (384 15th St. N, St. Petersburg) beginning at 5:00 p.m.

St. Petersburg

  • Northwest Presbyterian Church
    • Address: 6330 54th Ave. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709
    • Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
  • Salvation Army
    • Address: 1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701
    • Hours: 7:00 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.
  • The Turning Point
    • Address: 1810 5th Ave. North, St Petersburg, FL 33713
    • Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.

Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights (if space is available). Families should call 2-1-1, "Tampa Bay Cares" for information about family shelters.

HARDEE COUNTY:

Officials say a shelter is opening at the Northside Baptist Church this weekend. The shelter opens at 8 p.m. and closes at 9 a.m. THe church is located at 912 N 8th ave, Wauchula.

Hardee Homeless Cold weather Shelter

