Cold shelters open across Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY, Fla — Several cold shelters have been opened ahead of the low temps expected across Tampa Bay this weekend.

PINELLAS COUNTY:

County officials say shelters in Pinellas County will be open on Friday, Jan. 28 and Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, The shelters will be open between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.

"Shelter guests are accepted from when the shelters open each night until the shelter is full. All sites provide a warm and safe place to sleep, and many sites also serve a meal. Shelters are activated when the National Weather Service expects the “feels like” temperature to hit 40 or below across the county between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Guests will be advised if the shelter will be open on additional nights as conditions warrant."

The following cold weather shelters are available to adult men and women:

Tarpon Springs

Boys and Girls Club of Tarpon Springs

Address: 111 W Lime Street, Tarpon Springs, FL 34689 Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.



Clearwater

The Refuge Outreach Church

Address: 606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater, FL 33755 Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.



First United Methodist Church of Clearwater

Address: 411 Turner Street, Clearwater, FL 33756 Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.



Pinellas Park

Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast in Pinellas Park

Address: 7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park, FL 33781 Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m. Please Note: Transportation will be provided from St. Pete First United Methodist Church (212 3rd St. N, St. Petersburg) and St. Vincent de Paul (384 15th St. N, St. Petersburg) beginning at 5:00 p.m.



St. Petersburg

Northwest Presbyterian Church

Address: 6330 54th Ave. North, St. Petersburg, FL 33709 Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.



Salvation Army

Address: 1400 4th Street South, St. Petersburg, FL 33701 Hours: 7:00 p.m. – 5:30 a.m.



The Turning Point

Address: 1810 5th Ave. North, St Petersburg, FL 33713 Hours: 6:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.



Families with children will be placed in family shelters on cold nights (if space is available). Families should call 2-1-1, "Tampa Bay Cares" for information about family shelters.

HARDEE COUNTY:

Officials say a shelter is opening at the Northside Baptist Church this weekend. The shelter opens at 8 p.m. and closes at 9 a.m. THe church is located at 912 N 8th ave, Wauchula.