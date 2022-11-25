Expect another warm and muggy day Saturday with a few pockets of fog to start the day. We'll see a mix of sun and clouds by the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s inland, upper 70s and low 80s at the coast. A slight shower chance is there but the better chance is with a weak cold front Sunday afternoon.
Forecast: Warm Saturday ahead with above average temps
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:50 PM, Nov 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 18:50:41-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.