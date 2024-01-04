After a couple of fronts this week, we'll see a quiet weather day Friday with partly cloudy skies and warmer highs in the mid 70s. Saturday morning, a cold front arrives with showers and storms. Isolated severe storms are possible but the risk is low. We'll keep you posted.
Forecast: Warm and dry Friday before strong front Saturday morning
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:24 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 18:24:33-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.