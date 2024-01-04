Watch Now
Forecast: Warm and dry Friday before strong front Saturday morning

Warm and dry Friday, storms likely Saturday
Posted at 6:24 PM, Jan 04, 2024
After a couple of fronts this week, we'll see a quiet weather day Friday with partly cloudy skies and warmer highs in the mid 70s. Saturday morning, a cold front arrives with showers and storms. Isolated severe storms are possible but the risk is low. We'll keep you posted.

