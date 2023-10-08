Cool weather continues through Tuesday morning before we begin the rapid warm up Tuesday afternoon. Lows will reach the low to mid 50s north, with low to mid 60s south Monday. Monday's highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. By Tuesday afternoon, we're back in the upper 80s.
Forecast: Very comfy start to the work week Monday morning
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:46 PM, Oct 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-08 18:46:04-04
