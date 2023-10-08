Watch Now
Forecast: Very comfy start to the work week Monday morning

Cool start Monday morning before Tuesday warm up
Posted at 6:46 PM, Oct 08, 2023
Cool weather continues through Tuesday morning before we begin the rapid warm up Tuesday afternoon. Lows will reach the low to mid 50s north, with low to mid 60s south Monday. Monday's highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. By Tuesday afternoon, we're back in the upper 80s.

