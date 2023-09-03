Lower humidity sticks around for a few more days, which means morning lows will still be on the comfy side, while afternoon highs reach the low to mid 90s. Rain chances stay low through the 7 day.
Forecast: Very comfy start to Labor Day with lows in the 60s and low 70s
