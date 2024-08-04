Tropical Storm Debby is moving just offshore of our coast today. It will bring showers and storms, along with gusty winds and localized flooding. Isolated tornadoes are possible as well. Current surge forecasts are 2-4' from Pasco Co south and 3-5' for Hernando & Citrus Co. during high tides.
Forecast: Tropical Storm Debby bringing soaking rains and gusty winds today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.