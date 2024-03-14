Expect another hot one, especially away from the water Friday as highs return back to the upper 80s inland, with low to mid 80s closer to the water. No significant changes are expected through Sunday. Monday, our next front will bring a few showers and storms.
Forecast: The heat rolls on into the weekend
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:28 PM, Mar 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-14 18:28:56-04
