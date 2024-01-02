Watch Now
Forecast: Slightly cooler Tuesday, rain chances Wednesday night

Three fronts over the next week
We have three fronts moving through this week. The first tonight will bring just a few clouds and slightly lower temps Tuesday. Our next one arrives Wednesday night with a few showers and storms. The third arrives Saturday with another round of showers and storms.

