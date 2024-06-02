Expect partly cloudy skies today with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A few pop up showers and storms are expected as the sea breeze moves onshore. Rain chances are low, but higher than yesterday at 30 to 40%.
Forecast: Slightly better rain chances today and Monday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:37 AM, Jun 02, 2024
