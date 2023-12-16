Forecast: Showers and storms today, some severe weather possible tonight

Watch Now
Posted at 6:28 AM, Dec 16, 2023
A strong low pressure system moves into Central Florida tonight into Sunday morning. Expect winds gusting over 40 mph today along with showers and storms. Tonight, severe weather is possible between 7 pm and 4 am as the low moves onshore. When our winds switch around to the west tomorrow morning during high tide, coastal flooding is possible.

