A few showers and storms are expected this afternoon and evening. Sunday, what will be Tropical Storm Debby, will move from south to north just offshore of our coast with widespread showers and storms. Highest rain coverage will be closer to the coast. Surge potential will reach 2-4' at high tide.
Forecast: Scattered storms today, Tropical Storm Sunday
