Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Scattered storms this weekend but not a washout

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
A few storms this weekend
JasonAdamsWeather_2020_1000x536.png
Posted at 9:36 AM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 09:36:57-04

Expect a few scattered storms this weekend but it won't be a washout. Sea breeze storms are possible along the coast between 11 am and 2 pm. The highest coverage will then shift inland by the mid to late afternoon.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo