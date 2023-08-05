Expect a few scattered storms this weekend but it won't be a washout. Sea breeze storms are possible along the coast between 11 am and 2 pm. The highest coverage will then shift inland by the mid to late afternoon.
Forecast: Scattered storms this weekend but not a washout
Posted at 9:36 AM, Aug 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-05 09:36:57-04
