Temperatures are the weather story this week as we see highs well into the 90s away from the coast. Records are possible along and east of I-75. Rain chances remain low with a 10% or less risk until next weekend where it goes to 20%.
Forecast: Record heat possible away from the coast this week
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:14 PM, Apr 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-02 19:14:20-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.