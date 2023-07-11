Anticipate hotter temps for the next few days in areas that picked up some rain Monday and Tuesday. Lower rain chances mean the 90s return, with heat indices at 105 for most. Heat advisories could be issued by the NWS for the next few days as heat index values exceed 105 in a few spots.
Forecast: Rain chances are lower the next two days
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 6:46 PM, Jul 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-11 18:46:17-04
