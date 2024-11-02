Watch Now
Forecast: Partly cloudy with an isolated shower Sunday

An isolated shower or two is possible Sunday, but nothing widespread. All eyes are on the Caribbean. A tropical system is expected to develop down there and head toward the Gulf. Models are anywhere from Florida to Texas with a system that will likely be on the weaker side due to cooler waters and higher wind shear. We'll keep you posted.

