Expect some patchy fog early Sunday morning followed by partly cloudy skies. Highs will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s along the coast, with near record highs inland in the low to mid 80s. A cold front arrives late Monday with a few showers and storms.
Forecast: Near record highs inland Sunday, cold front arrives Monday evening
Posted at 7:14 PM, Feb 10, 2024
