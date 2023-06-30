Expect another very hot weekend with low rain chances and highs approaching records. We'll see mid to upper 90s for most with rain chances only between 10 and 20 pecent. Much higher rain chances return by July 4th.
Forecast: Near record heat through the 4th of July
Posted at 6:54 PM, Jun 30, 2023
