Forecast: Much more comfortable today with lower humidity

Much lower humidity has arrived!
Posted at 6:58 AM, Oct 08, 2023
Expect mostly cloudy skies today with some sunshine sneaking through occasionally. High temps will reach the upper 70s and lower 80s. Humidity is so much lower so enjoy the comfy conditions while we have them.

