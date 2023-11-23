Watch Now
Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few showers for Black Friday shopping

A few showers expected Black Friday
Posted at 6:59 PM, Nov 23, 2023
A few showers are possible Black Friday with high temps nearly 15° below average in the mid 60s. Saturday, we'll see the sunshine return along with warmer temps as highs climb back into the upper 70s to around 80.

