Forecast: Mostly cloudy today, showers possible for MLK Day

Showers likely Monday and Tuesday
Posted at 7:18 AM, Jan 14, 2024
Yesterday's cold front is in S Florida today. It will keep us cloudy most of the day with some sunshine as we close in on sunset. Showers are expected as the front lifts north Monday, followed by more rain Tuesday with our next cold front.

