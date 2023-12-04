Expect more fog for the Monday morning commute. We'll see mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Cooler weather returns Wednesday with highs only in the 60s and lows in the 30s and 40s Thursday morning.
Forecast: More fog expected overnight into early Monday
Posted at 7:03 PM, Dec 03, 2023
