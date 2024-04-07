Expect a decent forecast for the solar eclipse Monday, even though we'll see some clouds from time to time. Highs will warm up into the mid 80s. Thursday, our next cold front arrives with a chance for showers and storms.
Forecast: Monday's looking decent for the solar eclipse
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:20 PM, Apr 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-07 19:20:03-04
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.