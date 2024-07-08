Forecast: Lower rain chances this week due to west winds

The west/southwest wind off the Gulf returns for a few days. Usually, this pattern favors lower rain chances on the Gulf Coast, with higher rain chances on the East Coast. We'll see that set up through Friday, before getting back to our higher rain coverage by the weekend.
Posted at 7:13 PM, Jul 08, 2024
