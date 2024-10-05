Watch Now
Forecast: Lower rain chance today, much higher Sunday

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Mainly dry today, another tropical system in the Gulf
Rain chances are lower today thanks to some dry air aloft. Sunday, tropical moisture begins to move back in with showers and storms likely by the afternoon and evening. A tropical system may develop in the SW Gulf Sunday into Monday. It will likely head northeast and may arrive somewhere along the Florida West Coast by Wednesday. We'll keep you posted on that.

