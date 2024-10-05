Rain chances are lower today thanks to some dry air aloft. Sunday, tropical moisture begins to move back in with showers and storms likely by the afternoon and evening. A tropical system may develop in the SW Gulf Sunday into Monday. It will likely head northeast and may arrive somewhere along the Florida West Coast by Wednesday. We'll keep you posted on that.
Forecast: Lower rain chance today, much higher Sunday
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.