Forecast: Lower rain chance today, higher risk Memorial Day

Low rain chance today, higher Memorial Day
Posted at 7:18 AM, May 29, 2022
Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 90s inland, with upper 80s to around 90 at the coast. Storm chances are low today, but increase quite a bit Memorial Day. The best chance of rain Monday will be mid to late afternoon into the evening.

