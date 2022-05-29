Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low to mid 90s inland, with upper 80s to around 90 at the coast. Storm chances are low today, but increase quite a bit Memorial Day. The best chance of rain Monday will be mid to late afternoon into the evening.
Forecast: Lower rain chance today, higher risk Memorial Day
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:18 AM, May 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-29 07:19:16-04
