Expect partly cloudy skies with a low rain threat through Election Day. Near record highs are possible. By mid week, we'll have to keep an eye on a tropical system that could move in from the Atlantic on the East Coast of Florida.
Forecast: Low rain threat through Election Day, tropical system possible mid week
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Posted at 7:55 PM, Nov 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-06 19:55:07-05
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.